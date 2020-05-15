Coronavirus: NI farmers provide local food hampers for NHS

Glenarm Castle partnered up with farmers and supplied local food to NHS staff on the Covid-19 frontline

Northern Irish farmers have showed their support to the NHS by donating locally produced food hampers to workers on the frontline.

Farmer-produced goods were given as gratitude to doctors, nurses and hospital staff who are battling against the Covid-19 crisis.

The Northern Irish produce in the hamper was sourced from Glenarm Castle, in County Antrim.

Producers supplied fruit and vegetables, Glenarm Shorthorn beef, Glenarm organic smoked salmon, eggs and sourdough bread.







The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) said farmers wanted to do something that would highlight their appreciation for the service NHS staff provide.

Deputy president Victor Chestnutt said: “Members of the farming community who have been affected by the virus have been overwhelmed by the caring nature, commitment and dedication of our NHS staff.

"Farmers have overcome numerous challenges since this pandemic began to continue producing quality food for consumers and it’s great to be able to gift this hamper filled with local food."

Mr Chestnutt added that Northern Ireland produce is farmed to some of the highest standards in the world: "We hope our delicious homegrown produce is enjoyed by all NHS staff.”

The UFU said the farming community is intertwined with the NHS, and the medical field is a vital service to the agriculture industry.

The Farm Families Health Checks Programme provides a service to farmers at local livestock marts and community events, and the service of the Air Ambulance has been critical to the NI rural community.

"We depend so much on our health care service and all those within in it," Mr Chestnutt said, "Their efforts cannot be commended or recognised enough."