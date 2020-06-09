Coronavirus: NSA Wales and Border Ram Sales called off

This year's NSA Wales and Border Ram Sales have been cancelled

The National Sheep Association Wales and Border Ram Sales will not be going ahead this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers of the shows, which usually place in August and September, said the decision was made with 'deep regret'.

The two sales are held at the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth, giving both buyers and sellers an opportunity to meet each others needs.

The committee behind the shows said a free online register would be created to link NSA member vendors to potential buyers.







They added that the event cancellations was the 'safest decision' amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis affecting the UK.

"The decision was left for as long as possible, in the hope that the situation might improve by August," NSA Wales & Border Ram Sale Committee said in an online update.

"However, with current social distancing regulations, the health, safety and well being of buyers and sellers and everyone involved in the sales is the main priority."

The committee said it will release more details in the near future.