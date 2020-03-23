Coronavirus: Red Tractor suspends physical inspections on farms

Red Tractor said a remote assessment will instead be required to maintain certification

Red Tractor has announced that it has suspended physical inspections on farms 'until further notice' as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The food assurance scheme said it will instead carry out a remote assessment to maintain certification.

It said it was "working with our certification bodies to determine what these will look like and the consequences for our members in each sector".

Red Tractor said it was an 'unprecedented time' for UK farming and food production due to the virus outbreak.







"We will be suspending all physical inspections in these schemes until further notice," the assurance body said in a statement.

"In making this decision Red Tractor has consulted with the Food Standards Agency and other enforcement bodies that we have earned recognition arrangements with and members can be reassured that these arrangements will be unaffected by the decision to suspend assessments.

“This includes earned recognition around dairy hygiene inspections as well as food and feed hygiene inspections carried out by Local Authorities.

“For pig members – where both the member and the vet mutually agree it is safe to do so, then Quarterly Vet visits can go ahead."

In order to maintain certification to the Red Tractor scheme, there will be a requirement for the certification body to carry out a remote assessment.

Red Tractor added: "We continue to work with our certification bodies to determine what these will look like and the consequences for our members in each sector.

“Certification bodies will confirm this to those members affected and we will provide more details on our website as soon as it is available.”