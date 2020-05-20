Coronavirus: Rural charities receive over £700,000 in donations

The donations will allow the rural charities to continue to provide support services, such as free telephone helplines and e-counselling for farmers

Over £700,000 has been donated to rural charities that are currently working on reaching out to isolated and vulnerable farmers in the UK.

A survey by NFU Mutual showed that nearly three quarters of people are feeling more isolated since the UK went into lockdown spurred on by the Covid-19 crisis.

However, the cancellation of fundraising events has meant that many rural charities are facing a funding gap, impacting their ability to provide services.

To ensure support continues, the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust has now made donations totalling £739,000 to several countryside-based organisations.







Those set to benefit from the donations include the Farming Community Network, Forage Aid, the Prince’s Countryside Fund and the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (R.A.B.I).

The donations aim to support farmers experiencing stress or worry, help families facing financial challenges and encourage physical and mental wellbeing.

Lindsay Sinclair, group chief executive of NFU Mutual, said the emotional and practical support offered by these charities was 'vital' for rural communities.

“Our members have told us that loneliness, the strain of juggling home and work, financial pressures, lack of broadband and access to general amenities, is impacting every inch of their lives," she said.

“As a result of Covid-19, we know that there are extra demands on charities, which is why we want to help them take care of the 'now,' as well as the future financial health of their organisation."

The donations will allow the charities to provide support service, such as: free telephone helplines, e-counselling, signposting and outreach, volunteer training, workshops to improve business management and one-off grants to support those in rural communities.