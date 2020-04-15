Coronavirus: Rural charities unite to provide support for farmers

Farming charities have united to help businesses cope with Covid-19 pressures and concerns

Rural charities are working together to provide heightened levels of support to farmers during the coronavirus outbreak in the UK.

Farmers are currently witnessing an uncertain period, and poor health or self-isolation may result in temporary practical difficulties on-farm.

To raise awareness of how charities can support those who need it throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Farming Help Awareness Week was launched on Monday 13 April.

The Farming Help charities consist of the Addington Fund, Farming Community Network (FCN), Forage Aid, Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI), and RSABI, supported by The Prince’s Countryside Fund.

The purpose of the week is to raise awareness of what each of the charities involved in the Farming Help partnership does.

Although the charities support the farming community in different ways, they are all working together under the umbrella of Farming Help to support the farming community through this difficult time.

They are also encouraging farmers and farming families to get in touch via the Farming Help helpline – 03000 111 999 – and make use of the support that the charities offer.

The Farming Help initiative is in conjunction with The National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs, The National Farmers’ Union, and the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust.

How can I reach out for help?

Utilising the Farming Help helpline and respective organisations/volunteer networks, the charities can offer the following local support. Get in touch on 03000 111 999 if you:

• Feel concerned or anxious and would like to talk to someone who understands farming, will listen to you and help you think through your options

• Would like help to draft a contingency plan to ensure you and your farm are prepared, should you be unable to work for a time.

• If you or people you rely on become ill or are self-isolating and you need to find help locally - the charities will endeavour to find support for you in your local area. They will source contact details of local organisations and groups who may be able to assist in finding help to feed livestock, collect shopping or collect prescription.