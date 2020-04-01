Coronavirus: Single Application Form deadline extended in Wales

Emergency measures to support Welsh farmers during Covid-19 have been unveiled

Welsh farmers will have an extra month to submit their Single Application Form due to the Covid-19 outbreak, it has been confirmed.

A series of emergency measures to support farmers in Wales have been announced today (1 April) by the Welsh government.

They have been unveiled in 'recognition of the challenges facing the sector as a result of Covid-19'.

Minister for Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths said the Single Application Form (SAF) deadline has now been extended to 15 June.







In response to concerns about Crop Diversification requirements following the recent flooding and the added pressure and uncertainties Covid-19 brings, she has also confirmed the removal of the requirements completely for BPS 2020.

An additional £5.5m has been allocated to the BPS and Glastir 2019 support scheme which will re-open from today to support those farmers who are yet to receive their 2019 BPS and/or Glastir payments.

Farmers will be able to apply for support through the scheme to alleviate potential cash flow problems.

Ms Griffiths has also written to farming unions to thank them and their members for their work ensuring the continuation of the food supply chain.

She said the coronavirus situation is a 'worrying time' for rural and farming communities: “We are facing a global pandemic the like of which we have not seen in peacetime," the minister added.

"Our farmers play a crucial role in feeding the nation and even more so during this global pandemic and it is vital they have our support.

"That is why I am today announcing a range of measures to support our farmers and help them continue to fulfil this role

“By extending the SAF deadline to 15 June, we are giving farmers the time and space to focus on what’s important now and still have time to claim.

"We have also listened to feedback from the farming unions and we are removing Crop Diversification requirements completely for BPS 2020."

She added: “Finally, we have re-opened the BPS and Glastir 2019 support scheme so farmers who are still waiting for 2019 payments will be able to alleviate increasing cash-flow pressures by applying for the support scheme.”

Earlier this week, a new FarmWell Wales resource was launched with information and advice to help keep farm businesses resilient and plan for the future.