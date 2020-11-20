Coronavirus: Society cancels next year's Kenilworth Show

Organisers of Warwickshire's largest one-day agricultural show have announced that the event will not take place in 2021.

Kenilworth Show, which is a staple in the region's farming calendar, was set to take place in June but has been cancelled and will take place in 2022.

Organised by the Kenilworth and District Agricultural Society (KADAS), a charitable organisation, the board of trustees said they made a 'difficult decision' to cancel.

The decision was made to 'preserve the financial security' of the society for the future, so that it could 'continue to promote education in agriculture'.

It comes following uncertainty surrounding events being held next year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

KADAS is still planning to hold smaller events such as equine and livestock shows, crop competitions and social activities throughout 2021.

Nicky Maynard, chair of KADAS and the Kenilworth Show, said the society had made the decision with 'careful consideration'.

"This has been an extremely difficult decision to make and understandably disappointing for so many," she added.

“Due to the pandemic putting the society in an unprecedented position of uncertainty to continue planning, a 2021 show would pose too great a risk for the society’s finances."

Ms Maynard added: “KADAS is a charitable organisation and we have to take steps to preserve the charity, so we can continue our valued work in the community for many years to come.

"We also have to recognise the great risk that holding the show could bring to our visitors, members, businesses and partner organisations."