Coronavirus: Union calls for more action to protect food producers

Farmers have called for interventions such as forms of direct support for those suffering significant price drops

Welsh farmers have written to the government calling for action to protect food producers and rural communities in light of the current coronavirus crisis.

A range of concerns have been highlighted, including the need to protect UK food security and primary producers, as well as concerns over access to the countryside.

Covid-19 has had a varied impact on food supply chains, with panic buying and other factors leading to shortages of certain foodstuffs.

Meanwhile, sales of produce through cafes and other outlets have plummeted - factors that have increased market volatility and already led to price cuts for many milk producers.







In letters to Defra Secretary George Eustice and Welsh government's Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths, the Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) called for more action.

“With such impacts likely to continue for months at a time, we believe it is essential that those businesses producing what is, next to water, our most essential commodity should be supported,” wrote union president Glyn Roberts.

In light of such concerns, he said a range of interventions should be considered, including forms of direct support for those suffering significant price drops.

He also called for tax concessions and other measures that protect the viability of farm businesses.

The letter also highlights the need to ensure food supply chains can continue to provide food to the nation.

It stated: “To this end we would emphasise the importance of allowing milk collectors, livestock markets, slaughterhouses and others to continue to operate while observing appropriate biosecurity rules.”

Mr Roberts also took the opportunity to reiterate the need for government to act proportionately in terms of scheme and works deadlines and other requirements that may not be met as a result of the virus, and would normally lead to farm penalties.

The letter said: "To penalise individuals under such circumstances would be unacceptable, and every effort must therefore be made to recognise Force Majeure/exceptional circumstances.

“The most significant deadline for the farming community at this time is that relating to the submission of the Single Application Form - which is also the time at which farmers are most at risk of suffering major financial penalties due to minor errors on the form,” said Mr Roberts.

Earlier this month, the FUW asked officials to consider means by which the deadline for SAF submission could be extended.

The union has since welcomed the European Commission’s announcement that a month’s extension to the deadline for data relating to schemes which still fall under the Common Agricultural Policy can be sought.

“We would naturally ask that the domestic regulations relating to the Basic Payment Scheme submission deadline also be extended, while ensuring that Force Majeure/exceptional circumstances are fully recognised,” added Mr Roberts.