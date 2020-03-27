Coronavirus: Wensleydale cheese producer develops 'online deli'

The Creamery is developing its online offering to deliver cheese and local produce to customers’ homes

The Wensleydale Creamery is adapting to current circumstances by developing its online mail order offering so that customers can still get their supply of cheese.

The Yorkshire Dales firm, based in Hawes, is bringing its offering to customers’ homes by launching a new ‘Online Deli’ section on its website.

Along with its range of Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese, shoppers can order from the new Yorkshire Creamery range of handcrafted cheese.

It also features a large selection of local produce from crackers, chutneys and oils, available to purchase online and delivered directly to homes.







The famous cheesemaker produces 4,000 tonnes of cheese a year and employs a workforce of 230. It sources from 40 local farms.

Trish Cannon, of the Wensleydale Creamery, said the company is 'determined to bring happiness' to customers during these unprecedented times.

“Whilst supermarkets are facing increasing demand and pressure, we don’t want to see people go without the everyday essentials," she said.

"We hope our online deli will ensure everyone is able to easily access our award-winning cheeses, as well as supporting other local Yorkshire businesses whose food products and locally-made gifts are available through our mail order.

"With a wide range of local produce on offer, it is a great way to treat yourself or send special gifts to your loved ones, as well as support your local community.”