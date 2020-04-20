Coronavirus: Yellow Wellies releases mental health guide for farmers

To support farmers, the Farm Safety Foundation, also known as Yellow Wellies, has written a 32 page guide to dealing with the stress of Covid-19

The Farm Safety Foundation has written a new 32-page guide containing mental wellbeing advice for farmers amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

NFU Mutual recently announced a £32m support package for customers, communities, employees and agencies during this difficult time.

One of the elements of this package was an additional donation to the Farm Safety Foundation, a small independent charity founded and funded by the rural insurer in 2014.

Over the years, the Foundation, or Yellow Wellies as they are also known, have been working to protect the physical and mental wellbeing of those living and working in rural communities.







They deliver award-winning campaigns and farm safety and mental wellbeing training to thousands across the country.

Now the farming charity is aware that these are challenging times and some food producers are struggling.

The pandemic is is causing stress, anxiety and fear, which can be accelerated when working from home and isolated from colleagues, friends and family.

The Foundation says this is an anxious and stressful time for everyone, and it's okay to feel more anxious than usual and to take time to manage mental health.

To support farmers, it has written a 32 page guide to dealing with the stress of Covid-19, containing practical advice and ways to care for mental wellbeing, suggestions of where to learn more and small tweaks that may help.

In terms of workplace wellbeing, the coronavirus situation presents a few different things to think about, and this new guide can help with some of them.

However, sometimes too much information can be as bad as too little, so the charity has focused on a few elements such as stress, what is it and why does it matter.

Top tips for working at home, building resilience, triggers and signs of mental ill health, talking and seeking support, are also included.

"So, whether you’re a farmer, a concerned friend, neighbour or work colleague, there’s lots you can do right now to improve life for yourself and others around you who are suddenly working and living remotely," the Farm Safety Foundation said.

"Remember, we are all in this together, even if we are on our own."