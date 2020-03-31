Coronavirus: Young farmer urges public to 'say safe and stay indoors'

A young farmer's viral video urged the public to 'stay safe and stay indoors' during the Covid-19 crisis

A young farmer has pleaded with the public to stay at home and not venture into the countryside as the coronavirus crisis continues.

Emma Murdoch, a sheep farmer from New Galloway, Dumfries and Galloway, uploaded the viral video after coming across a walker and a dog off its lead.

The Facebook clip, uploaded on Sunday 29 March, has since been shared over 11,000 times and has received 1,300 comments.

"As for the general public, you're not getting this, you're not getting how dangerous this is, you think you're just walking about in the countryside," she said.







“Every gate you touch, every stile you touch, if you have the virus you are giving it to a farmer.

"We are taking precautions, we are wearing gloves, we are washing our hands as much as we can."

But she warned that due to the hands-on nature of an agricultural job, the general public are putting farmers 'at risk'.

"The general public, I feel, do not understand how seriously farmers are taking this. We as farmers have already been in a lockdown. In 2001, when foot and mouth hit, we were all in a lockdown".

But Ms Murdoch added that the Covid-19 pandemic is 'not like foot and mouth': "If we give it to the rest of the family it means the whole family is shut down for 14 days, and it also means if you are ill, how do we look after our livestock?" she asked, "How do we produce for the nation?"

The young farmer urged the general public to 'stay safe and stay indoors'.

It comes as national park authorities across the UK recently urged visitors to maintain social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus and protect rural communities.