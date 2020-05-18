Coronavirus: Young farmers urged to look after mental health

Young farmers have been encouraged to ‘take time’ to look after their mental health as the Covid-19 crisis continues

Young farmers across the UK are being encouraged to take time to manage their mental wellbeing by using newly launched resources.

Take Time is aimed at encouraging YFC members to understand that their mental health matters as much as their physical health.

The initiative has been launched by the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (NFYFC) during Mental Health Awareness Week 2020.

It comes as the United Nations recently warned of the possibility of a global mental health crisis following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.







As isolation is already a major issue for rural young people, NFYFC explained it was eager to build on its Rural+ work that was delivering mental health awareness sessions to YFCs.

Clubs have been closed since the middle of March due to Covid-19 restrictions, meaning members are no longer meeting with friends or getting access to Rural+ sessions or resources.

It is hoped the online Take Time toolkit will tackle some of the issues young rural people are currently facing.

There are seven Take Time sections that each provide advice for YFC members on ways they can improve their mental wellbeing.

Members of the Youth Forum have recorded tips to share throughout the week on social media to encourage their peers to stop and think about their own mental health during the current global crisis.

Youth Forum Chairman, Ruth Cooper from Cumbria FYFC, said it was more important than ever that young farmers took time to look after their mental health.

“Lockdown in the UK brought a devastating blow to the YFC life we are used to, and it has been affecting all of us in different ways.

“Many clubs have been hosting virtual meetings, quizzes and fundraisers, which is great but we know they are not the same as physically socialising with friends.

"The added pressures we are all facing due to changes to education, work, family and social lives are immense."