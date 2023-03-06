Coroner raises concerns after collapsed concrete panel killed farm worker

Concerns have been raised over the 'likely extensive' use of pre-cast concrete panels which may be poorly installed on UK farms following the death of a farm worker in 2021.

Jamie Woods, a 40-year-old dairy farm worker who worked at Hawkins Farm in Sherborne, Dorset, died from injuries sustained by a falling concrete panel in January 2021.

Mr Woods was in the collecting yard when the upper concrete panel that divided the collecting yard from the straw storage came away from its fixing.

The collapsed panel caused multiple injuries to the farm worker, who was confirmed deceased at the scene.

Brendan Allen, area coroner for Dorset, has now issued a report into the tragedy, calling for more awareness and education over the matter.

Typically, the concrete panels, which weigh approximately 800kg, are placed between vertical reinforced steel joists (RSJs), secured by means of a metal bracket bolted to the concrete panel.

On Hawkins Farm, two panels had been repurposed from another building to form a divide between the collecting yard and an adjacent barn where straw was stored, with one panel placed on top of the other, to form a wall that was approximately 6 feet in height.

Mr Allen's report highlights concerns over the 'likely extensive' use of pre-cast concrete panels on farms across England and Wales.

Following the report's publication, Mr Allen said there appeared to be a lack of understanding of the importance of securing the panels in the optimal manner.

"It does not appear to have been understood by those working on the farm that the fixings that were used on the panel that collapsed were weaker," he said.

"Neither does it appear to have been appreciated by those that undertook inspections of the farm subsequent to the use of this weaker method of fixing.

“Publicising the risks and educating the farmers of the risks of departing from the recognised method of fixing the pre-cast concrete panels may reduce the risk of future deaths.”

His report has been sent to the UK's safety watchdog, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), calling it to take ‘urgent action’ to prevent future deaths.