Corteva works with farms to offset 100 tonnes of carbon

Corteva Agriscience is working to offset 100 tonnes of carbon from its UK farming operations after teaming up with a regenerative agriculture organisation.

The agrochemical giant will offset carbon emissions from its UK operations with Gentle Farming, a collaboration of farms.

The move is part of Corteva’s sustainability pledges – a set of 14 goals to achieve by 2030 that seek to boost farming's sustainability.

Gentle Farming is an umbrella organisation which brings together UK farms employing regenerative farming practices to improve soil, water and biodiversity.

The businesses offer certified carbon offsets which can be measured and validated.

Founder Thomas Gent said the organisation enables farmers to quantify and market the amount of soil carbon they are sequestering into their soils each year.

He said: “Gentle Farming is the first UK organisation to offer certified soil carbon offsets to help farmers transition towards more regenerative practices and support a a net zero farming system.

“Our mission is to reward and recognise the farmers who have already embraced regenerative farming practices and support those who want to work towards such practices in the future.”

Mr Gent is the fourth generation at his family farm in Lincolnshire, which has been farming regeneratively for the past 12 years.

During the Covid-19 lockdown last year, he decided to try to find a way to quantify the carbon they were putting in the land.

“I’ve spent the past year learning a lot. Now we have a system that works with 35 farmers on board and more joining us every day," he said.

“By putting such resources into the hands of those farmers striving to farm their land regeneratively, the industry and planet as a whole will see the benefits of improving soil health.”

Corteva Agriscience has also pledged its commitment to Climate Positive Agriculture, reducing greenhouse gases while nourishing the soil and protecting the water, without sacrificing productivity.

William Corrigan, of Corteva Agriscience UK said: “We have a leading role to play in supporting the agricultural industry to become more productive, sustainable and profitable, while also accounting for our own operations.

“Corteva Agriscience has a robust, ambitious plan for how it intends to help food systems become more resilient by adopting more sustainable practices."