Cost of living crisis could trigger 'winter crime epidemic' on farms

Farmers have been warned that the cost of living crisis could trigger further increases in thefts from farms and rural properties this winter.

Farmers should increase security as rises in the prices of diesel, heating oil, fertiliser and machinery make their businesses more attractive targets, NFU Mutual said.

Farm vehicles top the target for thieves with tractors, trailers, quad bikes, pick-ups and Land Rover Defenders at particular risk, the rural insurer warned.

Large-scale fuel theft is also plaguing farms, with reports of tank raiders stealing over 1,000 litres in recent weeks.

Thieves are also continuing to steal expensive tractor GPS which are used to manage field operations, from drilling and fertiliser application, to harvest.

And high food prices could lead to a resurgence of livestock rustling, making it vital for stock markings to be clear and stock regularly checked through winter months.

The warnings follow a recent poll by NFU Mutual which found that 89% of farmer respondents believed inflation would lead to an increase in rural crime.

Rebecca Davidson, rural affairs specialist at the insurer, said there were concerns that rising inflation and the energy crisis could be the catalyst for an 'epidemic of crime' in the countryside.

“Knowing that criminals are watching farms like hawks to spot opportunities to steal causes high levels of anxiety and makes it difficult for farming families to live a normal life.

“Strong security measures do deter thieves but need regularly updating to remain effective as thieves are adept at finding ways to defeat them."

Local farm watch groups and WhatsApp networks are also useful to keep up to date with local crime trends, Ms Davidson explained.

“As the clocks go back it’s a good time to look at your farm from the perspective of a would-be thief and take action to put new measures in place if you spot weaknesses," she added.

“Every farm is different, each one needs a different approach, often combining physical security on gates and doors, electronic devices such as alarms, lights, immobilisers and trackers, and practical steps such as hiding valuable kit out of sight."

How can I bolster farm security this winter?

NFU Mutual has produced advice and guidance on ensuring farm security this winter:

• Lock outbuildings at night and carry out regular security checks during colder months

• Close and lock yard gates at night to deter drive-through thieves

• Ensure security lighting, intruder alarms and cameras are working correctly

• Don’t leave vehicles and implements where they can be easily seen from near-by roads by criminals searching for theft opportunities

• Never leave keys in machines when not in use

• Remove GPS systems where possible and lock them in a secure place overnight

• Store diesel and heating oil in tanks away from the public gaze and consider a fuel tank alarm

• Store fertiliser in a secure building

• Keep portable tools such as chain saws, jet washers and welders in a secure locked ‘cage’

• Regularly review farm insurance to make sure everything is adequately covered as prices rise

• Join a local farm watch group or WhatsApp network to keep updated about local rural crime trends and suspicious sightings

• Mark tools, equipment and implements to deter thieves and aid recovery by police

• Use tracking devices, immobilisers and CESAR-marking on tractors and quadbikes to deter thieves

• Use mechanical devices to anchor down quads

• Ensure livestock makings are clear and regularly check stock numbers

• ‘Know what you own’ - record all makes, models, serial numbers and photograph kit to help police investigate and aid an insurance claim

• Ask neighbours to keep an eye out for suspicious activity and report them to police