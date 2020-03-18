Council approves poultry farm's expansion to 560,000 capacity

Council planners said the plan would 'bring the UK closer to being self-sufficient in poultry meat'

A council has granted a Gloucestershire farm the green light to expand in size and house a total of 560,000 chickens.

Starveall Farm near Tewkesbury opened in 2014 with an initial capacity of 200,000 broiler birds.

Planners have now given approval for the farm to expand by 360,000 as it would 'bring the UK closer to being self-sufficient in poultry meat'.

Despite some local opposition over 'disgusting smells', council officers said the 'economic benefits outweigh the harm', according to the BBC's Local Democracy Reporting Service.







The report said: "Whilst the site is not adjacent to a settlement or existing buildings, given the nature of the proposal it is important that such a use is not sited close to residential properties.

"Whilst there would be some impacts on the area as identified, it is considered that the economic benefits of the proposal outweigh the harm in this case and the proposal is recommended for permission."

The farm will also construct solar panels on the new development, feed bins and a new building solely for workers.

Tewkesbury Borough Council's planning committee voted to approve the application by a majority of 13 on Tuesday (17 March).