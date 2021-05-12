Council finds new leaseholder for Carmarthen mart

Livestock sales may soon restart at Carmarthen mart after the local council announced that it had secured a new leaseholder for the site.

Nock Deighton, which runs the successful Newcastle Emlyn livestock market, has won the tender to run the mart, located in Nantyci.

The company is set to make a substantial initial investment in upgrading the facilities, and intends to create 19 local jobs and work for local auctioneers.

The mart, previously operated by BJP Marts, is seen as a traditional and prominent fixture in Carmarthenshire’s agricultural industry.

David Jenkins, Carmarthenshire County Council's Executive Board Member for Resources, said it was an 'important element' of the local rural economy.

"We are pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to Nock Deighton," he said, "The company has a long history, a great track record of running large livestock markets.

"The company is an excellent fit for Carmarthen Mart and we look forward to a long and successful association with them as we move the mart forward.”

Nock Deighton, founded 190 years ago, currently runs the large Bridgenorth livestock and auction centre in Shropshire.

Since taking over Newcastle Emlyn livestock market in 2018 they have increased throughput by over 60%, turning a declining market into a thriving one.

A Nock Deighton spokesperson said: “Nock Deighton are delighted to have been granted the opportunity of running Carmarthen Mart in the very near future.

“We are looking forward to developing the business, alongside our existing marts at Newcastle Emlyn and Bridgnorth, and in doing so providing good quality employment for local people.

“We hope to provide a high quality service for all our customers, in what is the premier livestock facility for the rural communities of west Wales and further afield.”

The mart at Nantyci has two auction rings with associated livestock pens for cattle, sheep and pigs together with modern purpose-built facilities.