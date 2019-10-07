Council looks to landowners for new housing sites

Farmers and landowners near Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, are urged to respond to the council’s search for new housing sites

A council's search for new sites for housing and employment in Worcestershire presents a 'great opportunity' for farmers and landowners, a planning expert says.

Bromsgrove District Council is currently looking to find sites to accommodate 6,500 new homes and significant land for employment.

The council wants to meet demand until 2040 as part of its new local plan.

It has invited landowners to submit sites they wish to be considered for development allocation in the local plan through a ‘Call for Sites’ exercise, open until 11 November.







Greg Collings, an associate at property consultancy Fisher German, is urging landowners to act quickly or risk missing out.

He said: “This is a fantastic chance for landowners in Bromsgrove District to unlock the value of their land and contribute to the future of the district.

“Council will need to consider a significant number of sites to ensure they produce the highest-quality plan they can, so it’s important for landowners looking to capitalise on their land’s potential to make themselves heard.”

There is no minimum threshold for site submission, so anyone with land, large or small, can put land forward to the council for consideration.

“Importantly, the council is reviewing the Green Belt boundaries, which means there are likely to be new opportunities for landowners which simply weren’t available before.

“However, we would also encourage landowners to get professional advice to make sure they make the most of this opportunity.

“Often, landowners do not realise the development potential of their land or indeed how to maximise its value.”