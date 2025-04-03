Council rejects Cranswick’s bid to develop livestock unit in Norfolk

Cranswick, one of the UK’s largest meat producers, has been refused permission by a council to develop a large pig and poultry unit in Norfolk.

A special planning committee of Borough Council of King's Lynn & West Norfolk has today (3 April) refused permission for the application.

Hull-based Crasnwick had hoped to expand an existing site to accommodate 714,000 chickens and 14,000 pigs near the villages of Methwold and Feltwel.

A spokesperson for the processor said: “We are incredibly disappointed by today’s decision. This a bad day for the sustainable production of British meat.

"We’ll now take time to review the decision and consider the options available to us.”

The planning process had been ongoing for over three years, with the proposal becoming the focus of multiple NGO campaigns.

Sustainable food campaigners were very critical of the meat producer's plans, saying it amounted to a 'US-style megafarm' and that it was 'madness' to build one in Norfolk.

Meanwhile, thousands of complaints were submitted to the council by campaign groups from outside county.

Terry Jermy MP for South West Norfolk, welcomed the council's rejection: “I said from the beginning, no ifs, no buts, the megafarm should not go ahead.

"With over 15,000 objections and numerous of legal concerns raised based on environmental breaches this is an important victory for local people and the environment.”

Before today's decision, Cranswick said it was now time for Britain to produce more food amid rising prices, trade wars and escalating international tensions.

"Not doing so will have a detrimental impact on UK economic growth, on food prices, and on direct and indirect employment opportunities, within Norfolk and across the wider UK," the firm said.