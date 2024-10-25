Councillors approve plans to relocate Norwich Livestock Market

Councillors in Norfolk have approved plans to seek legal consent to relocate Norwich’s Livestock Market, one of the last trading markets in East Anglia.

The unanimous vote means Norwich City Council can progress plans to relocate the mart, which has been at its current site close to Hall Road since the 1960s.

The council said the mart needed £3 million of 'extensive' repairs and farmers sought a location that was easier to reach.

Councillors voted to apply for a change in the law to move it outside the city boundary, to an as yet specified site.

The vote's outcome means the council can continue with its plans to manage a private bill through parliament to seek a change in legislation.

While the change to law would remove the current legal restriction of the council having to provide a livestock mart within its boundary, there remains a legal duty on the council to provide and maintain a livestock market.

The parliamentary journey to seek a change in the law is expected to take up to twelve months.

The council is leaseholder of the 3.25 acre site and is responsible for most of Norwich’s Livestock Market's repair liability.

Survey work has shown that the repair work is 'extensive', reflecting the age of the facility and the need to introduce modern biosecurity and animal welfare standards.

Work includes the demolition of a former auction building, removal of asbestos across the site, refurbishment of the current auction building and work to the parking areas and roadways.

The repair work required is expected to cost up to £3 million, according to the council.

Mike Stonard, leader of Norwich City Council, said that as the private bill progressed through parliament there was 'much more work to be done'.

“This will involve a rigorous assessment and full business case appraisal on two sites close to the A47 that we have identified as possible relocation alternatives.”

He added: "Securing this important vote means we can carry on with our plans to seek legal permission to be able to relocate a new livestock market outside our boundary."