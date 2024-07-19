Councillors at North Devon Council vote down vegan motion

Councillors at North Devon Council have voted down a Green Party motion, which if passed, would have seen the council serve only plant-based food.

In addition, the motion also called for the council to work with local farmers to support their move towards the production of more sustainable plant-based produce.

The motion prompted backlash, with local farmers reportedly protesting outside the meeting.

There had also been concerns raised over whether councillors who worked in farming themselves would be prevented from voting.

It is understood that at least one councillor, with a background in farming, did not vote.

Local Countryside Alliance members and supporters played a key role in contacting their councillors, asking them to vote against the motion.

Ahead of the vote last night, the Countryside Alliance External Affairs team sent comprehensive briefings to councillors, outlining facts about livestock farming in the United Kingdom.

Mo Metcalf-Fisher, the Countryside Alliance’s external affairs director said: “I am incredibly pleased to hear this motion has been beaten.

"I would like to thank all Countryside Alliance members and supporters who took the time to write to their local councillors, and to those local councillors who sided with our farmers, common sense, and freedom of choice.

“There is never any justification for banning meat and dairy, and I hope the Green Party reflects on their failure last night and opts to stand with the countryside going forward”.

The Countryside Alliance has been leading a national campaign, urging councils to reject compulsory plant-based menus and instead adopt menus with locally sourced produce.

This would ensure that seasonal, sustainable meat and dairy produce, alongside plant-based options, can be served with an aim of cutting emissions.

Suffolk, Dorset, Wiltshire, Portsmouth City, and Cornwall are just some of the major councils that have voted to introduce this policy to defy the compulsory plant-based motion, following Alliance campaigning.