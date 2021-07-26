Countdown on to Halton pedigree Hereford reduction sale

The countdown has commenced to a keynote native cattle reduction sale from the local Halton pedigree Hereford herd, to be staged at Skipton Auction Mart.

The Halton herd was established 10 years ago when David Boothman bought an in-calf Hereford cow for his wife Iris as a birthday present.

Since then the herd, at Home Farm, Halton East, North Yorkshire, has slowly grown, but the couple now say they feel the time is right to take a step back and reduce their winter workload.

The sale, at Skipton Auction Mart on 7 August, will comprise 49 head – 11 cows with calves at foot, six heifers with calves, 11 maiden heifers, two in-calf heifers and a brace of bulls.

The Boothmans purchased their first stock bull, the Blakelow 1 Calzaghe son, Coley 1 Josh, from fellow Hereford breeder Heather Whittaker, of Halifax.

Josh produced offspring, especially Halton 1 Clara, who forms part of the sale. Not having many females Josh was soon coming back onto his daughters.

The couple then increased heifer numbers by making purchases from the Tunstall, Redshaw and Fogfield pedigree Hereford herds.

Their second bull, Hoghton View 1 Cameron, was acquired from Stephen and Lizzie Walker, who farms near Blackburn.

Cameron has since grown into an impressive bull with some nice heifers on the ground, a good selection of which are being sold at Skipton as both heifers with calves and maiden heifers.

The calves were sired by Halton’s latest Heather Whittaker acquisition, Coley 1 Sullivan, who is being retained, along with some of the old favourites.

Cameron, a product of imported semen from the Australian sire, Wirruna Daffy D1, will be offered for sale as part of the reduction.

One of his own sons, the March, 2020-born Halton 1 Garfield, who is out of the Halton 1 Clara, will also be offered.

Taking place the same day is a second high profile native cattie reduction sale on behalf of the Rt Hon Gerald Turton’s pedigree Upsall Beef Shorthorn herd near Thirsk.

World-renowned Upsall, Britain’s oldest Beef Shorthorn herd, is due to arrive with a 55-strong headcount.

This sale will comprise 19 maiden heifers free from the bull from last year’s crop of calves, a trio of two-year-olds run with the bull, 16 cows with calves at foot outfits and a single 15-month-old bull.