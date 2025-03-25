Country estate launches to market for first time in 500 years

A diverse country estate in Worcestershire, which includes a commercial farm, has been placed on the market for the first time in 500 years.

Little Malvern Court estate extends to over 800-acres of land and includes eight additional residential properties.

It has launched onto the market with property consultancy Fisher German, at a guide price of over £13 million.

It is the first time the estate, which is nestled in the Malvern Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, has been placed on the market in five centuries.

The property includes a Grade II Listed Priors Hall, which dates to around 1126 with links to the Benedictine Monastery in Worcester.

But it is some 300 years later, after a visit from Bishop and Lord Chancellor John Alcock, that it started to form something akin to what stands today.

Little Malvern Court includes hundreds of acres of productive farmland

The Victorian additions were designed and overseen by the renowned architect Joseph Hansom who specialised in ecclesiastical buildings and the Gothic Revival style.

Further restoration and renovation were undertaken during the late 20th Century in which the house was modernised.

Stuart Flint, partner at Fisher German, called the sale a "rare opportunity" to acquire an estate balanced with productive farmland, history and residential properties.

“The UK market is really short of available estates of this quality," Mr Flint said.

“Expanding the sale to include the additional high-quality farmland and cottages opens the property to a very different audience seeking an historic estate with a diverse variety of assets.

“The setting is stunning and within easy reach of popular destinations such as Cheltenham, Ledbury and Malvern."

Little Malvern Court also includes exceptional gardens, lakes, a walled garden, tennis court, and pasture.