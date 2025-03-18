Countryside Stewardship 2025 revenue claims opens to farmers

Farmers can now submit their 2025 revenue claim for the Countryside Stewardship (CS) and Environmental Stewardship (ES) schemes.

The Rural Payment Agency (RPA) has set the deadline for farmers to submit their claim without reduction at 11.59pm on 15 May 2025.

Farmers must have updated their land use codes by signing into the Rural Payments service before a CS claim can be submitted.

Explaining more, the RPA said: "If you’re a CS agreement holder who submits an annual revenue claim, an annual declaration will be available to you in the Rural Payments service.

"If there’s no change to your claim from last year, you can submit an automated revenue claim with a single click and without needing to complete each section of the claim form.

"If there are any changes to your claim from last year or your agreement includes rotational options, you’ll need to tell us."

Farmers who are ES agreement holders will receive a claim form by either email or post, which must be completed and sent back to the RPA.

"The deadline for submitting your 2025 CS or ES claim without reduction is 11.59pm on 15 May," the agency explained.

"If you miss this deadline, you still have until 11.59pm on 1 September 2025 to submit a claim, but a reduction will be applied to the value of your claim.

"The later you submit it, the greater the reduction."

The reductions for late claims are: Between 16 May and 2 June – 5% reduction in claim value; 3 June and 30 June – 10% reduction; 1 July and 1 September – 25% cut.