Countryside Stewardship Higher Tier opens for farmer applications

Farmers who have completed pre-application advice and preparatory work are now being invited to apply for Countryside Stewardship Higher Tier (CSHT), following the scheme’s launch.

The Rural Payments Agency (RPA) confirmed that invitations will be issued on a rolling basis as part of a controlled rollout during 2025 and 2026.

Access will remain by invitation only to ensure the system runs smoothly and support is in place for applicants, the agency said.

Since January, more than 1,500 people have received pre-application advice from Natural England and the Forestry Commission.

Priority has gone to farmers with existing CSHT agreements ending in 2025, those holding approved woodland management plans, and applicants already pursuing an agri-environment agreement.

“Once you’ve completed your pre-application advice the Rural Payments Agency will send you an email inviting you to start your CSHT application,” the agency said.

Invitations will continue to be phased, with applicants contacted directly. The RPA advised farmers not to get in touch to check their status.

The revised CSHT supports a wide range of land types, from farmed land and woodlands to Sites of Special Scientific Interest, commons and scheduled monuments.

It now offers 132 actions and supplements aimed at protecting and enhancing the environment, with new options covering watercourse management, agroforestry, woodland and species management. A further 142 capital items will be available to support delivery.

Other changes include rolling applications, monthly agreement start dates instead of a single annual date, and quarterly payments for CSHT actions and supplements to support cash flow. Applications will be managed online through the Rural Payments service.

Agreements can run for five, ten, fifteen or twenty years depending on the actions chosen. Capital items must be completed within three years of the start date.

For woodland or agroforestry actions, applicants must secure Forestry Commission approval for a woodland management or agroforestry plan. Some actions may also require species management plans.

Defra described the changes as a way of expanding options, increasing flexibility and improving cash flow, with the aim of helping land managers protect biodiversity, soil health and water quality while supporting sustainable farming.