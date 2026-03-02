Countryside vote up for grabs as manifesto challenges Welsh government

Rural Wales is shaping up to be a decisive front in this year's Senedd elections, with countryside voters warning they feel increasingly overlooked by Cardiff Bay.

With the 2026 contest widely expected to be closely fought, Countryside Alliance Wales has published a manifesto setting out what it says the next Welsh government must do to regain rural trust.

The document was launched on St David’s Day (1 March) following a survey of rural priorities conducted by the organisation. It argues that confidence in government among countryside communities is at a low ebb.

The group is calling for the appointment of a dedicated Countryside Champion to act as a formal liaison between ministers and rural communities.

It also wants Rural Community Impact Assessments to be published where proposed legislation or developments could significantly affect the countryside, alongside a firm commitment to “rural proofing” policies so that one-size-fits-all approaches do not disadvantage sparsely populated areas.

Farming support features prominently. The manifesto urges long-term financial backing for agriculture, with food production prioritised while continuing to reward farmers and land managers for delivering environmental and social public goods.

On crime, the group says rural offences must be taken more seriously, with closer coordination between police, local authorities and public bodies.

Wildlife management is another flashpoint. The organisation calls for what it describes as a “consistent, evidence based and principled approach” to animal welfare and habitat protection, arguing that the contribution of hunts, shoots and anglers to the rural economy should be recognised.

It also presses for Welsh produce to be prioritised in public sector procurement, including school meals, to strengthen local supply chains.

Rachel Evans, director of Countryside Alliance Wales, said the manifesto reflects growing frustration.

“This manifesto comes at a time when rural faith in government is at an all-time low,” she said.

“Recent polling has shown that two in three voters believe that the government does not care about rural people, and neglects them.”

With the election outcome uncertain, she added, “politicians would do well to listen to the voices of rural people, and show that they will legislate for them, and not against them.”

Welsh Labour currently leads the devolved government, and rural policy — including agricultural reform, environmental regulation and infrastructure investment — has been the subject of ongoing debate.

The Welsh government has previously said it is committed to supporting rural communities and ensuring policies are fair and evidence-led, while balancing environmental and economic priorities.

With campaigning expected to intensify over the coming year, rural seats could prove pivotal — particularly in areas where farming, land management and countryside businesses form a significant part of the local economy.

The extent to which parties can rebuild confidence among rural voters may play a defining role in shaping the next Senedd.