County farm tenancies remain vital route into farming, says council

Staffordshire’s county farms estate has proved its value to both farmers and the public purse, generating £734,000 in net income while giving new entrants a rare route into the industry.

At a time when high land values and the cost of buying a farm put ownership beyond the reach of most aspiring farmers, the county council’s estate continues to provide affordable tenancies and progression opportunities.

Made up of 63 tenant holdings covering around 6,500 acres, the estate has delivered a strong financial return while supporting food production, rural businesses and jobs across Staffordshire.

Crucially, the past year has seen continued movement within the estate, highlighting its role as a launchpad for viable farm businesses. Five new tenants have taken on holdings, while two existing tenants have progressed to larger farms, reinforcing the importance of county farms as a pathway rather than a destination.

One of the new entrants is Edward Johnson from Stone, who grew up on the county farms estate where his father, Philip, runs a dairy holding on the Yarlet Estate. Edward has now taken on his own starter dairy tenancy at Whitgreave, moving onto the holding in June.

“Born and raised on a Staffordshire County Council dairy farm, I have always worked towards wanting a place of my own,” he said. “With a huge passion for dairy farming, gaining this tenancy has meant I can start farming in my own right due to the council’s ability to encourage new entrants into an industry that isn’t easy to get started in.”

Elsewhere on the estate, Luke Greenfield and his partner Delyth have taken on a starter livestock holding at Haughton, having previously farmed a smallholding in Cheshire. The move has allowed them to scale up their business, now running 130 cattle and 80 sheep.

“We started farming at a small holding in Cheshire and moved on to our council holding earlier this year,” Luke said. “We have 130 cows and 80 sheep. We have also brought our six dogs and two cats with us. Looking forward to seeing where our farming journey takes us!”

Staffordshire County Council has operated county farms since 1908, with a long-standing focus on livestock and dairy enterprises. The model, the council says, remains particularly relevant as barriers to entry continue to rise and succession remains a challenge across the sector.

Martin Murray, acting leader of Staffordshire County Council and cabinet member for economy and skills, said the estate plays a vital role in securing the future of farming in the county.

“Our county farms give new and young farmers a genuine route into the industry. Buying a farm outright is simply out of reach for most people, which is why these tenancies are so important,” he said.

“The estate also delivers real value for residents, generating income for the council while supporting local businesses, jobs, and supply chains. Our tenants represent the future of farming in Staffordshire, and county farms help lay the foundations for the next generation.”

With further county farm holdings expected to become available next year, demand for affordable tenancies is likely to remain strong, underlining the continuing importance of county farms in supporting new entrants and sustaining British agriculture.