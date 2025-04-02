Couple put award-winning goat farming business up for sale

An award-winning Yorkshire goat farming business is now up for sale, which includes a herd of 200 goats and kids and cheesemaking equipment.

Ed and Sharron Parker, who run Yellison Goats’ Cheese in Bradley, North Yorkshire, have made the reluctant decision to put their family-run business up for sale.

It includes all the equipment required to make the award-winning hand-crafted cheese produced from their fresh goats’ milk.

The Parkers took over the Yellison Goats’ Cheese brand in 2014 after purchasing it from the family of its founder, the late Steve Akrigg, who started it in 2003.

Sharron explained: “The business went from strength to strength, initially building on Steve's, then his son Jonny's hard work, right up until Covid struck, when sales went off the edge of a cliff.

“We thankfully weathered that storm and have brought the business back to about where it was beforehand.

"Alas, none of our three children have been enthused to take things forward and so we have come to the difficult decision that it is time to move on and put the business up for sale.”

The free-range roaming goat herd comprises British Saanan, British Alpine, French Alpine and British Toggenberg goats, all crosses.

The Parkers are currently milking 60 head in their fully-equipped dairy and adjoining cheese production unit, while the kids are reared for their meat.

Since its inception, the business has continued to produce three types of goats’ cheese – soft and creamy logs in 150g and 800g sizes, goats’ curd, and potted Crowdie.

Production has steadily increased since Covid, with milk output running at 1,000 litres-plus per week and two weekly cheese runs creating up to 750kg of product per month, both at height of the peak summer trading season.

While most goes to wholesalers, Yellison Goats' Cheese also supplies direct to restaurants, pubs and farm shops.

The cheese has also picked up awards both for its original owners and in the hands of the Parkers, including a Great Yorkshire Show accolade for its soft cheese.

As well as the goats, the sale of the business includes all the necessary milking and cheese-making equipment.

Sharron concluded: “It is the sad end of an era for our family-run business and we can only hope that our beloved goats and our cherished cheese will pass to someone who shares our in-depth passion.

"We are confident that in the right hands the business can only continue to develop, diversify and move further forward."

The Parkers are handling the sale personally. Sharron can be contacted on 07809 516638 or by email sharron@sirebank.com.