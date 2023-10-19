Couple's retirement leads to Shropshire farm dispersal sale

A couple's retirement after a 60-year family link to a Shropshire farm has prompted a dispersal sale of their farm implements and machinery.

Auctioneer Halls are conducting the sale at the 400-acre Kenwick Farm, near Ellesmere, on behalf of Mark and Pam Edwards, who have farmed there since 1963.

The sale includes a 2014 Manitou MLT 634-120 PS Elite Loadall, a 2011 Massey Ferguson 6480 Dyna 6 4WD tractor and a 1996 Massey Ferguson 390 2WD tractor.

It also includes five trailers, a wide range of livestock and cultivation equipment and an extensive range of workshop equipment, sundries and spares.

“I’ve had a very happy life farming, especially enjoying tractor work and cattle,” Mark said, “As my children are pursuing other careers, now is the time to retire.”

The couple began as dairy farmers before moving into beef and arable in 2001. More recently, Mark has been rearing dairy heifers for a neighbour.

Used to starting work at 6am and often finishing late, he and his wife, a retired biomedical scientist, said they are looking forward to spending time travelling.

“Having been a farmer all my working life, I do find it difficult to switch off,” explained Mark.

"We have a beautiful house nearby which needs renovating, so that will keep me busy.”

Halls’ chairman Allen Gittins, who is organising the dispersal auction, said: “The Edwards have built up an extensive and very usable range of farm implements, machinery and vehicles.

“The items on offer have been extremely well looked after, washed off after use and stored indoors, so purchasers can therefore bid with total confidence.”

The sale will be conducted on Saturday 28 October starting at 11am.