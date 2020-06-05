Coventry Chemicals launches new disinfectant - Virucidal WP®

VIRUCIDAL WP®’s potent, rapid antimicrobial activity against problematic bacteria, viruses and fungi has passed key laboratory tests

Coventry Chemicals Ltd under its established brand William Pearson has launched VIRUCIDAL WP® - the high-quality, powerful powder disinfectant.

VIRUCIDAL WP® is a stable powder blend of peroxygen compounds and organic acids, for effective and reliable biosecurity.

Its key features include a convenient and easy measurement - the correct amount of powder required for application, and avoids wastage.

The disinfectant dissolves in hard or soft water, and is supplied in sealed plastic bags within tamper-proof, polymer pails - in 5 and 10kg.







The product is performance proven. VIRUCIDAL WP®’s potent, rapid antimicrobial activity against problematic bacteria, viruses and fungi has passed key laboratory test methods including Defra's disinfectant approval scheme and ASFv.

The product is designed for easy, cost effective disinfection of hard surfaces and equipment, including water lines, foot baths and vehicle sprays.

It is suitable for fogging and misting, hot and cold climates, and hard and soft waters. It is also fully biodegradable.

Mike Button, healthcare director at Coventry Chemicals Ltd, explained that the product is a 'valuable contribution' to animal hygiene and biosecurity because of its balance of 'practicality and excellent technical specifications.'

To learn more about how VIRUCIDAL WP® contributes to biosecurity, email healthcare@mirius.com or visit their website.