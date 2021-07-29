Covid scheme worth £1.2m available to NI sheep farmers

A Covid-19 support scheme worth £1.2m is now available to Northern Irish sheep farmers who were affected by a fall in the global price of wool during the pandemic.

The funding has been announced by the Northern Irish Department of Agriculture (DAERA) to help producers offset verifiable losses in the past year.

Applications to the scheme can now be made on DAERA's website and must be submitted by 12 August 2021.

Farming minister Edwin Poots said: “I met with Ulster Wool prior to the development of the scheme.

"I am grateful to them for their input and information that demonstrated evidence of verifiable losses in the sector.

“Those who are eligible for the scheme will receive a letter inviting them to apply, and I would encourage them to so before the closing date of 12 August 2021.”

Sheep farmers can complete the application form available on DAERA Online Services from 28 July 2021.

Farm businesses that completed the 2019 DAERA Sheep Inventory are eligible for the scheme.

It comes as almost £2 million of Covid-19 support funding was paid out earlier this year to over 100 pig and poultry producers in Northern Ireland.