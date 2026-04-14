Cow granted waste licence in seconds exposes system flaws

A cow has been granted a waste carrier licence in under three seconds, exposing major flaws in the UK’s system and raising fresh concerns over fly-tipping.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) revealed that “Beau Vine”, a Charolais-cross cow in Wiltshire, was rubber-stamped for an upper tier licence with no checks or questions asked.

The test was designed to expose weaknesses in the licensing process, which the CLA says is being exploited by criminals to appear legitimate before illegally dumping waste.

A second application, submitted under the name “Lawrie Load”, was also granted, reinforcing concerns that even the most basic verification measures are missing.

Under current rules, applicants only need to provide a name, address, email and a small fee.

No identification, driving licence details or photographic evidence are required.

Ms Maidment said the findings highlight a serious lack of oversight.

“Beau Vine excels at eating grass, lounging in the sun and a leisurely moo. Waste management, however, remains stubbornly beyond his remit,” she said.

“That he should be approved for a license in under three seconds reveals something alarming: not even the most basic background checks are being done.”

She warned the system is being exploited by criminals to dump waste in the countryside.

“Criminals know this. They exploit these licenses to appear legitimate, then go on to fly-tip tonnes of waste,” she said.

The findings come as fly-tipping continues to hit rural areas hard, with nearly three-quarters of farmers affected each year.

Some farms are targeted multiple times a month, with each incident costing around £1,000 to clear. Many have invested in security measures such as CCTV and lighting.

The CLA is urging the government to tighten licensing rules, warning that without proper checks the countryside will remain a target for illegal dumping.

The government has been approached for comment.