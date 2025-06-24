Cracking point: 50,000 Brits demand UK-grown eggs in British food

Supermarket shoppers are cracking down on imported eggs — with over 50,000 Brits demanding homegrown eggs in British-made foods.

The petition, launched in response to public concern over the use of imported eggs in ready-to-eat items such as sandwiches, has gained widespread backing.

Supporters include Labour MP Ruth Jones, broadcaster Myleene Klass, and popular social media influencer @HonestMumJade.

The surge in public support follows the British Egg Industry Council’s newly launched manifesto demanding an end to “dual standards” in egg sourcing.

It calls on food manufacturers and supermarkets to align the standards of the egg products they use with those adhered to by fresh British Lion eggs — a code recognised for its high food safety standards and traceability.

Ruth Jones, MP for Newport West and Islwyn, said: “Our farmers are among the best in the world and I would call on all our supermarkets, wherever possible, to champion their produce.

"Consumers deserve the choice to buy homegrown in the knowledge they are not just buying a product but supporting jobs and honouring our high animal welfare standards.

"British eggs are safe to eat and better than imported alternatives for the planet. It is high time we see that reflected on our supermarket shelves.”

Research has shown that 82% of shoppers want full transparency on the origin of eggs used in prepared foods.

A further 66% of people surveyed believe supermarkets and retailers should only use 100% British eggs in such products.

Concerns about food quality persist, with 61% of shoppers expressing distrust in the standards of imported goods.

Mark Williams, chairman of the British Egg Industry Council, said: “Reaching 50,000 signatures shows just how strongly people feel about their right to choose food that meets the highest food safety standards and supports British farmers.

"British Lion shell eggs are available in all major UK retailers and it’s time that we see a similar commitment for British Lion egg products.

"Consumers deserve to be told clearly where the eggs in their foods are from, whether it's an egg sandwich, quiche or a scotch egg.”

In response to growing consumer demand, Morrisons recently became the first major retailer to introduce the British Lion mark across its quiche range, reassuring customers of the quality and British origin of its eggs.

According to research, 79% of consumers say they want to see the British Lion logo on egg-based food items.

The issue has wider implications for food safety. Imported egg products, particularly those from Europe, have previously been linked to food safety scares — including warnings issued by the Food Standards Agency about Polish eggs posing a risk of food