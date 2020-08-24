Cranswick pays staff £500 bonus after healthy financial results

Cranswick's revenue in the 13 weeks to 27 June 2020 was 24.8% ahead of the same period last year

UK pork processor Cranswick has seen a significant uplift in sales due to a boost in home consumption during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

The firm, one of the UK's largest food producers, said trading in the first quarter of the financial year had been 'strong'.

Adam Couch, CEO of Cranswick, said the company 'responded brilliantly' during the crisis.

Because of this, a £500 bonus to site-based workers has been paid for their contribution throughout the pandemic.







Excluding the contribution from acquisitions made in the prior year, revenue on a like-for-like basis was 19.2% higher.

As a result of the current shift towards greater in-home consumption, the Hull-based processor said retail demand had been 'exceptionally robust'.

This, together with increased poultry sales from the new Suffolk facility, has 'comfortably offset' lower food service revenue.

The firm said that this performance has, to date, continued during the second quarter of the financial year.

Mr Couch said: “Whilst we remain cautious about the longer-term economic impact of Covid-19 and the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing Brexit negotiations we are well positioned to address these challenges.

"Our positive momentum reflects the continued investment we make across our asset base and the quality and capability of our colleagues across the business.”

Cranswick said it would continue to invest across its asset base to increase capacity, add new capabilities and drive further operating efficiencies.

Capital expenditure in the current financial year is expected to be lower than the record £10m spent in the prior year, following the completion of the new £78m poultry primary processing facility in Suffolk.