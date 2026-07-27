Cranswick revenue rises 5.5% as poultry and pork volumes grow

Cranswick increased quarterly revenue by 5.5% after sales volumes rose by 8.2%, supported by growth across poultry, fresh pork and convenience products.

On a like-for-like basis, revenue increased by 4% and volumes by 6.4% during the 13 weeks to 27 June 2026.

Volume growth outpaced revenue because lower input costs were reflected in customer pricing.

The UK food producer attributed the performance to robust demand across its core range and growing consumer interest in protein-rich foods.

Poultry revenue rose strongly following capacity expansion at the company’s Eye facility.

The division also benefited from new premium retail business at Cranswick’s cooked and prepared poultry sites.

Domestic fresh pork revenue exceeded the previous year’s level, supported by double-digit growth in retail volumes.

Revenue from convenience and gourmet products also increased year on year.

Chief executive Adam Couch said: “We have made a positive start to the year, delivering volume-led revenue growth across the business.”

Cranswick said it continued to invest across its production and processing operations, with spending focused on expanding capacity, improving efficiency and developing its capabilities.

Investment at the Eye poultry facility is expected to create additional production capacity and support further growth in the category.

Mr Couch said: “Our poultry business is growing strongly and the significant investment we are making in our Eye facility will create the headroom for further expansion in this exciting category.”

The company said its vertically integrated supply chain was helping to strengthen its competitive position.

It maintained a positive outlook for the current financial year, although the trading update did not provide figures for profit, margins or debt.

Cranswick said investment would continue across its operations, with additional poultry capacity at Eye expected to support future expansion.