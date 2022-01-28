Crews tackle huge blaze involving thousands of hay bales

Fire crews continue to battle a blaze on a Lincolnshire farm after more than 30,000 hay bales were set alight on Thursday.

Crews from across the county are dealing with the substantial fire at an agriculture site on Learoyd Road, Hemswell Cliff.

The blaze started on Thursday afternoon, at around 13:00 GMT.

The site is a former RAF base which was converted into agricultural use, BBC News reported.

In an update at 5.30am on Friday morning, Lincs Fire & Rescue (LFRS) said: "We still have 3 crews in attendance and our High Volume Pump continuing to dampen down and prevent fire spread.

"Residents are advised to close doors and windows due to smoke drift."

It comes after NFU Mutual recently urged farmers to put in place new prevention and control plans as the cost of fires shot up a staggering 40% to over £69 million in 2020.

Electrical faults were a major cause of farm fires in 2020, according to the rural insurer, which insures three quarters of UK farms.

Extreme weather and dry conditions also contributed to the cost of farm blazes that year.