Criminals damage decades-old apple trees on family farm

Criminals have left a Herefordshire farm reeling after they stole two tractors and caused considerable damage to apple trees.

The orchard, which is run by three generations of farmers, have spoken about the incident which happened in the late hours of Saturday night (8 June) to Sunday morning.

Knights Cider farm located in Storridge, near the border with Worcestershire, have apple trees which are nearly 50 years old.

The vandals stole two tractors and caused considerable damage to the orchard and the vehicles themselves.

Keith Knight, 81, who has worked for 50 years on the farm, told Worcester News that they did 'so much damage'.

“The tractors were being used to carry out essential work, and that has had to be delayed. It must have caused damage of £10,000,” he said.

He said the farm business is their 'livelihood, as well as the next generation's and the next'.

West Mercia Police are currently investigating the incident.

The force has increased patrols in the vicinity in an attempt to catch those responsible.

If members of the public saw anything unusual or suspicious in the area over this recent weekend call 101 with information quoting 0171s 090619.