Crofters able to apply for larger sums of money to upgrade housing

Crofters across Scotland will be able to apply for larger sums of money to upgrade their housing under the Croft House Grant.

The Scottish government has increased the grant rate for home improvements from 40% to 60% of the total project cost – with a maximum grant of £38,000.

The scheme also supports crofters to build new homes in a bid to retain and attract people to remote and rural communities.

Last year more than £850,000 was awarded as part of the Croft House Grant, supporting 28 crofters and their families.

Since it was launched in 2007, more than £24.2m has been awarded to over 1,100 families and individuals living and working in rural and island communities.

Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Mairi Gougeon said: “The grant enables crofters to enjoy the full potential of their crofts while generating economic success - and I have seen first-hand the difference it can make.

“We must do all we can to attract and retain people in our crofting communities, particularly young families. That’s why we are committed to continuing and improving this vital support.”

Chief executive of the Scottish Crofting Federation, Patrick Krause welcomed the fund increase, calling the scheme 'very effective' in helping families to get established.

“Housing and fuel poverty are major issues we face in rural Scotland, and, despite the soaring costs, we need more homes, homes that that are ecologically sound.

"It is hearting to see Scottish government helping with improvements to existing buildings, upgrading to be more environmentally efficient, extending and bringing older buildings back into use.”