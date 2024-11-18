Crofters broadly back government proposals to simplify regulation

Proposals to simplify crofting regulation and encourage more use of common grazings have received high levels of support in a recent consultation.

The Scottish government has published an independent analysis of the responses to the consultation on proposals for Crofting Law Reform.

This covered potential legislative changes to support entry to crofting and to clarify the community aspect of crofting law.

And measures could be made to promote the use of common grazings, including for environmental purposes, as well to strengthen adherence to crofters’ duties.

According to the analysis of responses to the proposals, the Scottish government's proposals were 'well supported' by crofters.

There are around 20,000 crofts across Scotland's crofting counties, which are located in the Highlands and Islands and in designated areas.

More than 750,000 hectares of land in Scotland is in crofting tenure, with approximately 33,000 people living in crofting households.

Minister for Agriculture, Jim Fairlie said: “Most of the government’s proposals were well supported by the consultation responses, though I recognise that some proposals received less strong backing.

"We will give full consideration to all the responses and will discuss key issues further with the Crofting Bill Group."

NFU Scotland said it 'broadly supports' reform, but also used its submission to the consultation to call for the legislation to go further to assist entry to crofting for new entrants.

Archie Macnab, chair of NFU Scotland’s Crofting Committee, which represents 850 crofters, said the future of crofting must be successful and profitable.

“It is in the best interests of everyone that crofting law is future-proofed, modernised and becomes more flexible to ensure crofting businesses are sustainable and play a full part in the local economy," he said.

"Crofting law must enable crofting to move with the times and any changes that can speed up the Crofting Commission’s processes would be welcome.

“Greater flexibility in crofting law would recognise that ‘one size fits all’ may not always be appropriate and we have made suggestions around regionalisation of some proposals to ensure all aspects of crofting are catered for."

However, he said the sector was disappointed that the proposals did not go far enough to help address entry to crofting for new entrants other than the proposed access to funds to purchase a tenancy.

"That, in itself, may exacerbate the worryingly high values already being paid for croft tenancies," Mr Macnab said.

“Some of the welcomed elements of the proposals do provide opportunity for crofters to benefit from their common grazings, particularly the proposed changes that would permit shareholders to make use of the common grazings for purposes other than solely for livestock grazing.”