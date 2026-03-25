Crofting reforms hailed as 'way forward' for landowners and crofters

New crofting legislation has been approved by the Scottish Parliament, with rural leaders welcoming it as a step towards stronger collaboration — but warning concerns remain.

Scottish Land & Estates (SLE) said the Crofting and Scottish Land Court (Scotland) Bill lays the groundwork for closer joint working between crofters and landowners.

The changes could reshape how crofting land is managed, with implications for rural communities, environmental targets and land use.

The Bill aims to simplify crofting law and expand the role of the Scottish Land Court, which will take on additional responsibilities including functions previously held by the Lands Tribunal for Scotland and certain access disputes.

It also highlights the growing role of crofting land in delivering environmental outcomes, particularly through carbon sequestration, while supporting rural populations and local economies.

While broadly welcomed, some concerns remain around representation and how the changes will be implemented.

SLE legal adviser Jackie McCreery said the legislation had been shaped through close collaboration across the sector.

She noted there had been “meaningful collaboration” between stakeholders throughout the process, reflecting what she described as the “collegiate approach” that underpins crofting communities.

McCreery added that SLE has consistently argued for the role of modern crofting landowners to be recognised and valued within their communities.

She said members remain committed to supporting the economic, environmental and social wellbeing of crofting areas, particularly where public funding alone cannot deliver wider outcomes.

The organisation also highlighted the potential of common grazings to support environmental goals.

McCreery said these areas could play a significant role in meeting Scotland’s carbon targets. She stressed the need for clearer regulation and transparency around shared responsibilities.

She welcomed plans for a review of common grazings, saying improved transparency should help reduce abandonment and neglect.

The legislation also introduces provisions for voluntary joint venture agreements between crofters and landowners.

McCreery described collaborative working as “the way forward”, supporting a fair balance in sharing both risks and benefits.

She added that a well-functioning crofting system, supported by a strong Crofting Commission, should prevent either party from exploiting their position.

At the same time, she noted that landowners remain subject to oversight by the Land Court and must provide compensation where appropriate, ensuring crofters are protected.

SLE also backed measures to prevent shares in common grazings being separated from their parent croft, describing communal activity as a defining feature of the system.

McCreery warned that too many grazings are effectively abandoned, with landowners unable to act where shareholders cannot be traced or agreement cannot be reached.

However, SLE said it was disappointed that landowner representation on the Crofting Commission will no longer be guaranteed.

McCreery added that the organisation welcomed a commitment from ministers to formalise engagement with the Commission, ensuring landowners’ interests are considered at the appropriate level.

The Bill is expected to play a key role in shaping the future of crofting, as policymakers and industry look to balance environmental goals with sustainable rural communities.