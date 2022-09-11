Cross-party MPs visit farm trialling nitrogen-enriched fertilisers

A cross-party group of MPs has visited a farm which is trialling nitrogen-enriched fertilisers to help reduce ammonia and methane emissions.

MPs who sit on the Environmental Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) committee visited Holly Green Farm, near Princes Risborough in Buckinghamshire, on 8 September.

The on-farm project has trialled plasma conversion technology, developed by Norwegian agri-tech business N2 Applied, which adds nitrogen from the air to cattle dung slurry.

Using a scientific technique that applies just air and electricity to slurry, the technology ‘locks in’ both methane and ammonia to the liquid waste material, producing a sustainable, nitrogen-rich fertiliser.

The resultant enriched fertiliser can be spread on farmland using existing agricultural equipment.

The visit was part of EFRA's food security inquiry, launched in June, looking at factors currently affecting the UK's food security and rising food prices.

One of these factors is the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, both of which are major exporters of fertiliser.

MPs looked at the machinery involved, which fits into a converted shipping container, as well as the results of technical trials by N2 Applied and ADAS.

Last year, the two groups tested and trialled the technique for its ammonia emissions and nitrogen use efficiency.

When applied to winter wheat and monitored over the course of a week, the plasma-treated material recorded average ammonia emissions reduction of 90%, compared with untreated slurry.

N2 Applied has run multiple trials and pilot projects across nine countries that have shown elimination of methane and ammonia emissions and improved grassland yields..

The firm says that treated slurry produced on-farm has the potential to reduce the need for chemical fertiliser, and therefore further reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Sir Robert Goodwill MP, who took part in the recent farm visit, said innovative solutions were needed to help the UK strengthen its food security.

"Fertiliser prices are currently high. This technology - which creates a richer fertiliser while reducing the pollution associated with slurry - sounds like a step forward. It could help both farmers and the environment.

"I’m keen to learn more about developments like this and to discuss what role the government can potentially play in encouraging initiatives that can help make us more self-sufficient in the food we produce.”