Crown Estate unveils 15-year tenancies to drive regenerative farming

Three 15-year environmental farm business tenancies (eFBTs) are being offered by the Crown Estate as part of its push to promote regenerative agriculture across its portfolio of let land.

Farmers are being invited to tender for Abbey Garth Farm in East Yorkshire, and Trevethoe House Farm and Boatmere Farm, both in Lincolnshire.

The tender process closes at noon on 6 June, with successful applicants due to take on the tenancies in October 2025.

The 15-year agreements have been developed by the Crown Estate in partnership with the Tenant Farmers Association (TFA).

They are designed to provide both long-term security for tenants and support The Crown Estate’s environmental enhancement objectives.

The largest holding on offer is Abbey Garth Farm, a 495-acre arable unit located six miles northeast of Hull.

It features a seven-bedroom farmhouse, a 1,000-tonne grain store, and a variety of modern and traditional farm buildings—some of which may be suitable for future diversification.

Soils are predominantly Grade 3, with higher quality Grade 2 land on the eastern side of the farm.

“The farm is well suited to producing high-yielding combinable crops,” said Andrew Fallows, partner at Carter Jonas, which is marketing the tenancies.

“There is also 30 acres of pasture used for livestock grazing, and the land lies predominantly within a ring fence.”

In Lincolnshire, Trevethoe House Farm near Holbeach offers 358 acres of prime Grade 1 land, well suited to specialist green vegetable and potato production.

It also benefits from 4,000 tonnes of box potato cold storage. A few miles away, Boatmere Farm at Gedney Marsh is a smaller 81-acre holding with no buildings, but also comprises high-quality Grade 1 land.

Paul Sedgwick, deputy ranger and managing director, Windsor and Rural at the Crown Estate, said the tenancies build on traditional agreements but incorporate estate-specific environmental goals.

“The eFBT agreements are designed to protect and enhance the Crown Estate’s rural assets, but were also created with the farmers in mind," he said.

“We have many success stories from our existing tenants who we are working with to adopt these principles around biodiversity and regenerative farming.

"Uptake has been really positive, and our tenants have the confidence of a 15-year agreement which shows commitment from both sides.”

Farmers interested in Abbey Garth Farm can contact Carter Jonas’s York office, while enquiries about Trevethoe House and Boatmere farms can be made through the Cambridge office.