Cultured meat - a threat or an opportunity for UK farmers?

Farming groups and researchers are teaming up to test how far cultured meat is a threat - or an opportunity - for UK farmers.

Also known as cultivated, cell-based, or lab-grown meat, this technology is further from becoming mainstream than other kinds of ‘alternative protein’ made using plants or fermentation.

But it has gained interest from investors because of its potential to have the same taste and texture as conventional meat and appeal to committed carnivores.

Cultured meat is assumed to pose a threat to farmers. However, there has been no in-depth look into what effects it could actually have on farm businesses, who the winners and losers could be, and what policies might influence this.

Previous studies on the impacts of cultured meat has been mostly speculative and focused on the global agricultural picture without much input from farmers.

Now researchers want to find out if cultured meat would more likely displace chicken and pork, beef and lamb, or none at all.

The research also seeks to find out what agricultural ingredients cultured meat would need, and if it could even be ‘craft brewed’ on farms one day.

The study, which brings together farmers, cultured meat firms and scientists, is being led by Prof Tom MacMillan, Elizabeth Creak Chair in Rural Policy at the Royal Agricultural University (RAU).

“This research is about working with farmers to investigate the threats and opportunities that the technology poses to them, as well as the environmental and health impacts.

"It is still at a stage where the findings can shape investment and policy and how this turns out," he said.

Project partner Illtud Dunsford, CEO of Cellular Agriculture Ltd and a farmer himself, said: "While farmers and cultured meat businesses are seen as rivals, could they help to feed the world sustainably by working together?”

“The cultured meat industry is still taking shape. It’s yet to be seen what role agricultural products will have to play in the long-term future of this nascent industry and that’s something we aim to find out."

The project has recently been awarded funding by UK Research and Innovation as part of its Transforming UK Food Systems Strategic Priorities Fund Programme.