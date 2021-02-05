Cumbria dairy farm available to let on 15-year FBT

A Cumbria dairy farm extending to approximately 308 acres is now available on a 15-year fixed term farm business tenancy (FBT).

Productive dairy farm Stoneybrook is located in Brampton, and is available to let from 12 April 2021.

The property lies within a favoured farming district close to both Brampton and Carlisle where dairy and stock farming form the predominant agricultural enterprises.

It comprises a substantial modern farmhouse, greenfield dairy complex and land extending to approximately 124.80 hectares (308 acres).

(Photo: Edwin Thompson)

It also includes two outdoor silage pits and a slurry lagoon, property agency Edwin Thompson says.

There is an opportunity to rent a further 18.65 hectares (46 acres) of agricultural land and large steel portal framed building on an annual licence agreement.

Tender forms should be be submitted to Edwin Thompson by 12 noon Wednesday 10 March 2021.