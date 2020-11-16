Cumbria farmer fined over sheep and cattle carcasses

A farmer and farming partnership from Carlisle has been ordered to pay out over £15,000 after failing to dispose numerous animal carcasses.

Joseph Marrs and JT & EM Marrs and Son, of Broomhills Farm, were charged on 13 November with offences under the Animal By-Product Regulations 2013.

Sheep and cattle carcasses were present on land and buildings and in a trailer controlled by Mr Marrs on or before 19 June 2019.

He was fined £1,100 including a victim surcharge payment.

The partnership of JT & EM Marrs and Son also pleaded guilty to breaching the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Many of the cattle on the farm had no dry lying area and were living in faeces several feet deep.

Cattle and sheep were also exposed to sharp objects lying around the farm.

Magistrates fined the partnership of JT &EM Marrs and Son a total £6,581, including a victim surcharge payment.

The court also awarded prosecution and legal costs of £8,515.10, making the total cost to the defendants £15,096.10.

Cllr Celia Tibble, Cumbria County Council’s Cabinet Member for Trading Standards, said the regulations were in place to prevent the spread of disease.

“Cumbria Trading Standards service works with the farming community to help them meet their legal duties and responsibilities," she added.

"However, any person who has disregard for animal health and welfare legislation will be investigated and we will take legal action if necessary."