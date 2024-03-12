Cumbria livestock farm with colony of red squirrels comes to market

A traditional livestock farm extending to nearly 130-acres and home to Cumbria’s largest colony of red squirrels has now launched onto the market.

Set within the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Oak Bank Farm is a livestock farm with extensive family and tourism accommodation.

The farm offers a combination of productive grassland, upland grazing, and protected woodland that shelters the largest colony of red squirrels in Cumbria.

Being sold through H&H Land & Estates, it offers assets including a three-bedroom stone-built farmhouse and adjoining one-bedroom annexe, a self-contained two-bedroom holiday cottage, and a range of modern stock and storage buildings.

Commenting on the sale, H&H land and estates director, Thomas Armstrong said the farm was an "outstandingly versatile property, in a magnificent part of Cumbria.”

He said: “The quality and variety of land, accommodation, and potential that Oak Bank Farm offers gives this wonderful property enormous appeal to the widest spectrum of buyers.

"This is a life-changing opportunity to buy a working Cumbrian stock farm, or to develop a rural business that will change you way of life, or simply to take a stake in the preservation of your own piece of native Cumbrian paradise.

“The current owners are making it possible for all these outcomes to be fulfilled, and on top of all its attractions Oak Bank has the overwhelming appeal of those enchanting red squirrels.

"We would urge you to view this property and its natural assets at the earliest opportunity.”

The 77-acres of upland grazing land include areas of ancient woodland and a slate-roofed stone field shelter, offering the potential for continued commercial farming or environmental projects, or for a new future in conservation, amenity use or rewilding.

The mature native woodland running down to the Belah River are protected within the Belah Woods and Pastures SSSI, and provide a safe haven for the iconic red squirrels.

The sale also includes the detached Bluebell Cottage close to the farmhouse, converted in 2021 to create an open plan kitchen and living area across the ground floor and two double bedrooms with shower room above.

The cottage is currently restricted to AirBnB and holiday rental, and permission has also been granted for three Glamping Pods, for which groundworks, pads and an eco-sewage digester have already been installed.

As a working stock farm, Oak Bank includes a full range of substantial outbuildings, including a 10-bay Lean-to, a 12-bay Sheep Shed, 4-bay Hay Barn, 3-bay Isolation Unit/Store, dog kennels and quad lock-up, and a muck store.

Oak Bank Farm is offered for sale by private treaty as a whole or in three lots, with an overall guide price of £1,150,000.