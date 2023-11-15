Cumbria YFC commended by the King for volunteering work

Cumbria YFC has been commended by the King for its outstanding work undertaken by its young farmer volunteers.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service 2023, the equivalent of an MBE, is the highest accolade that a UK voluntary group can receive.

Cumbria YFC, founded in 1937, is included in the first cohort of voluntary organisations to receive the award.

The YFC is a prolific fundraiser, raising almost £400,000 over the last 12 years for both local and national charities.

Members also take part in the annual Club Community Challenge, carrying out good works in their local communities.

William Longmire, county chair of the YFC, said the organisation 'couldn’t be more proud' of this award.

"For Cumbria YFC to be recognised in this way is an incredible achievement and means so much to us all," he said.

"The commitment and enthusiasm of our volunteers is what makes Cumbria YFC so special and we are grateful for their dedication and support which has helped us achieve so much as an organisation.”

Cumbria YFC is one of 262 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year.

The award highlights the work that volunteers are contributing to their local communities and working to make life better for those around them.

Cumbria YFC chief officer, Joanne Mills said: “Our members today do not all work in farming or agriculture, but our young farmers do all have an interest in rural affairs and are passionate about their local communities and their county.

"Our volunteers are the people who mentor and support our members, helping them to develop and grow into confident and resilient adults who will go on to play a major part in the future of Cumbria.”