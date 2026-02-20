Cumbrian farm with £64k-a-year solar income hits market for £3.5m

A 268-acre Cumbrian livestock farm complete with a 7.8MW solar park generating more than £64,000 a year — and plans for a further 10MW expansion — has been brought to market for £3.5 million.

Roanhead Farm, in the south-west corner of the county, combines productive Grade 3 grazing land with established renewable income and longer-term development potential.

The former dairy holding extends to around 268 acres of ring-fenced land, with approximately 218 acres of predominantly level grassland suited to livestock grazing, fodder production or wider mixed farming enterprises.

It is being marketed by GSC Grays Rural Business & Leisure Agency.

Katherine Wigham of GSC Grays said: “Roanhead Farm is set in a wonderful location and offers the opportunity of continued agricultural use along with considerable potential for diversification into commercial or leisure ventures and solar farm generating significant annual income.”

In addition to its farming capability, the holding presents scope for diversification, whether through renewable expansion, commercial ventures or leisure-based enterprises, subject to the necessary consents.

The existing 7.8MW solar scheme operates under a long-term 30-year lease and provides an annual index-linked income of £64,400.

Crucially, Heads of Terms have been agreed for an Option to Lease on around 44 acres to the east of the current solar park, allowing for a proposed additional 10MW development.

A grid connection to a nearby primary substation has been secured, with the connection offer accepted. Although the current connection date is scheduled for 2038, there is potential for this to be brought forward — a factor likely to be closely watched by prospective buyers.

Alongside the renewable income, the farm retains strong agricultural fundamentals.

The land is currently informally let to four parties, including members of the owner’s family, under flexible summer grazing arrangements — reflecting the holding’s adaptability.

The property also includes a substantial five-bedroom farmhouse with three bathrooms and two reception rooms. Outbuildings attached to the rear offer scope for extension.

The house has recently been upgraded with a new oil-fired central heating system alongside air source heat pumps.

Roanhead lies to the south-east of the Duddon Estuary and close to Sandscale Haws National Nature Reserve.

It is situated around a mile from Askam-in-Furness, four miles from Barrow-in-Furness and seven miles from the market town of Ulverston.

The listing brings together productive livestock land, secured renewable income and longer-term solar expansion potential in a sought-after coastal area of Cumbria.