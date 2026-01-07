Cutting-edge dairy technologies vie for top Royal award

Dairy farmers looking to boost efficiency, cut costs and improve sustainability will see three new technologies battle it out for one of the sector’s most prestigious innovation honours next month.

Three innovations have been shortlisted for this year’s Royal Dairy Innovation Award, with judging set to take place at Dairy Tech on 4 February at Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire.

Organised by the Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF), the award highlights research and development that is practical, relevant and capable of delivering real benefits on farm.

Dairy farmer, RABDF council member and competition judge Tim Downes said the calibre of entries had made judging particularly demanding.

“The standard of entries this year has been exceptionally high, making the judging process challenging,” he said. He added that the shortlisted innovations “demonstrate real potential to improve efficiency, sustainability and profitability on dairy farms”.

The finalists reflect the range of pressures facing modern dairy businesses, from herd health and productivity to energy use and environmental performance.

One of the shortlisted technologies is EpiHerd from Antler Bio, which uses gene expression analysis to help farmers identify factors limiting herd performance.

Using RNA testing from blood samples taken from a small proportion of the herd, the system provides insights into areas such as stress, disease resistance, nutrition and environment, with the aim of improving cow health, longevity and milk quality.

Also shortlisted is the Milk Source Heat Pump from Arkaya Energy, a system designed to improve energy efficiency by combining milk cooling and hot water production.

By recovering heat during milk cooling, the technology can supply chilled milk and hot water for wash-downs while reducing electricity demand, lowering carbon footprint and cutting energy costs.

Completing the shortlist is CowToilet from Hanskamp, which targets emissions by separating urine and manure at source using a natural reflex.

By collecting urine before it mixes with solid manure and storing it in an airtight tank, the system can significantly reduce ammonia formation, while also improving housing hygiene, air quality and animal health.

The three finalists will present their innovations live at Dairy Tech to an independent judging panel made up of Mr Downes, RABDF council member Karen Halton, and last year’s winners Anthony and Jane Marsh of HoofCount.

The winner will be announced at 3.15pm on the Innovation Hub at Dairy Tech and will later receive a signed, framed certificate and trophy from HRH The Princess Royal, marking national recognition for innovation with real on-farm impact.