Cycling farmer and forager to cover 1,000 miles for charity

A Somerset farmer is embarking on an extraordinary cycling challenge alongside a Krone BiG X forager to raise much-needed funds for the industry.

Nick Bragg, who farms at Frogmary Green, will undertake the 1,000-mile challenge to raise funds for farming charity RABI.

The challenge will start at Northumberland County Show on 26 May, travelling south via Suffolk Show on 30 and 31 May, before finishing at the Royal Cornwall Show on 5 June.

The journey will span multiple counties and stop at several farm shops and Krone dealerships, to gather local community support and raise nationwide awareness of RABI’s vital work.

“In 2019 I cycled 3,000 miles across Canada for the charity, so I was ready for the next challenge," Mr Bragg explained.

"Lots of people have cycled from John O’Groats to Lands End, so I wanted to go one step further by using the forager to symbolise the agricultural community’s strength and resilience."

“With the support of Krone, we designed the event to engage a wide audience, beyond the farming community, and hope to collaborate with both farming personalities and celebrities to help garner support.”

The cycling challenge includes a Krone BiG X forager

The 11-day route has required careful planning to accommodate both cyclists and Mr Bragg’s 3.2m wide Krone BiG X forager, neither of which are allowed on the motorway.

He explains the mapped route consists of multiple hills, totalling an elevation of over 5,000ft, making the journey extremely tough yet inspiring.

“I’m clocking up around 20 hours of fitness training a week to prepare myself for the challenge. I just really hope it’s not still raining by then!" added Mr Bragg.

Also cycling the route for support will be three of Mr Bragg’s farming friends, while a wide range of drivers will take the wheel of the forager.

RABI regional manager, Zoe Gascoyne, applauded the determination: “The challenge is an enormous undertaking in aid of the farming community across the UK and RABI is gratified to be the recipient of the funds raised.”

The challenge aims to raise over £10,000 for RABI and donations can be made online.